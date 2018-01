Jan 3 (Reuters) - UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has notified Carillion Plc that it has begun an investigation into the company, the struggling British builder said on Wednesday.

The investigation is in connection with the timeliness and content of announcements made by Carillion between Dec. 7 2016 and July 10 2017, Carillion said.

The company said it is cooperating fully with the FCA. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)