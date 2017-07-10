FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Carillion CEO quits as company issues warning
July 10, 2017 / 6:35 AM / a month ago

Britain's Carillion CEO quits as company issues warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Carillion CEO Richard Howson has stepped down, the British construction and support services firm said on Monday, as it issued a full-year profit warning citing difficult markets and deterioration in some contracts.

The firm, which helps maintain British railways and roads, said it had launched a review of its business and capital structure and plans to exit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Carillion, appointed independent non-executive director Keith Cochrane as interim CEO and Howson will stay with the company for up to a year to help with the transition.

It said it now expects revenue of 4.8 billion to 5 billion pounds for 2017, down from 5.2 billion in 2016. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

