RBS offers support to customers hit by collapse of Carillion

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday announced a range of measures for individual customers hit by the collapse of construction outsourcing company Carillion.

The bank said there would be no financial cap on the measures, which include repayment holidays on loans or mortgages, refunds on overdraft and credit card charges and fee waivers for customers employed by the failed firm or businesses in its supply chain.

RBS’s move follows on from a total of 225 million pounds ($311.72 million)in funding that Britain’s major lenders on Thursday offered to small business customers hit by Carillion’s liquidation. ($1 = 0.7218 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Lawrence White)