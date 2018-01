LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British infrastructure firm Carillion has put administrators on standby in case talks to rescue the debt-laden group fail, Sky News reported on Friday.

Sky said Carillion had lined up accountancy firm EY to oversee the administration of the construction company if it were necessary, although the report added that it did not mean that it would ultimately be appointed. (Reporting by Kate Holton; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)