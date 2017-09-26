Carnival Corp reports 8.2 pct rise in revenue

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise operator, reported a 8.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by an uptick in ticket prices and higher onboard spending.

However, the company’s net income fell to $1.33 billion, or $1.83 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31, from $1.42 billion, or $1.93 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.52 billion from $5.1 billion, marking the seventh straight quarter of revenue increase. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)