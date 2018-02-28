FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 2:09 AM / 2 days ago

Carrefour Brasil beats quarterly profit estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer Carrefour Brasil’s beat profit estimates for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, as its Atacadão wholesale supermarkets lead growth with rising sales and widening margins.

In a securities filing, the unit of France’s Carrefour SA reported fourth-quarter net income of 596 million reais ($183.32 million), up 11.1 percent from a year ago and above a Reuters consensus estimate of 498 million reais.

$1 = 3.2512 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery and Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler

