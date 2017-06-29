FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carrefour shares climb as company unveils Brazil IPO details
#Market Movers
June 29, 2017 / 7:10 AM / a month ago

Carrefour shares climb as company unveils Brazil IPO details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Shares in French retailer Carrefour rose on Thursday after the company's Brazilian unit unveiled details for a possible $1.7 billion initial public offering (IPO) in Sao Paulo.

Carrefour shares were up by around 1 percent by 0705 GMT.

The stock was among the top performers on France's benchmark CAC-40, which was up by 0.3 percent, and it also slightly outperformed an 0.7 percent gain on the STOXX Europe 600 retail index.

On Wednesday, Carrefour's Brazilian unit filed for an initial public offering that could raise 4.5 billion to 5.6 billion reais ($1.4 billion to $1.7 billion) next month, making it Brazil's biggest listing in over four years. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

