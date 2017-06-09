FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2017 / 9:38 AM / 2 months ago

Carrefour confirms FNAC boss Bompard as its new chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - Carrefour confirmed on Friday it had chosen Alexandre Bompard as its new chairman and chief executive following an eight month search at the world's second-largest retailer.

Bompard, 44, chief executive of consumer electronics retailer Fnac Darty, will succeed Georges Plassat, who has been at the helm since 2012. He faces the key challenge of reviving the group's ailing hypermarket stores in France.

Europe's largest retailer has been searching since October for a successor to Plassat, 68, whose mandate as chairman and chief executive expires in May 2018.

Bompard will join Carrefour on July 18, Carrefour said in a statement. The company holds its annual shareholders meeting on June 15.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Bompard's nomination was due in a matter of days.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Matthias Blamont

