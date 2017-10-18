Carrefour sales growth slows on weaker French performance

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Carrefour, the world’s second-largest retailer, said sales growth slowed sharply in the third quarter on weakening demand in its core French market, highlighting the challenge facing its new boss.

Third-quarter sales came to 21.859 billion euros ($25.73 billion), broadly in line with analyst estimates, the company said on Wednesday. Growth slowed to 0.5 percent on a like-for-like basis excluding fuel and calendar effects, from 2.8 percent in the previous quarter.

Hypermarket and supermarket sales both turned negative in France, which accounts for nearly half of group revenue. Deflation weighed on revenue in Brazil, Carrefour’s second-ranked market.

Improving the French hypermarket business is a priority for new Chief Executive Alexandre Bompard, who joined in July. The challenge has eluded several of his predecessors in the face of stiff competition and discounting from online competitors and unlisted rival Leclerc.

Carrefour warned in August its operating profit could fall by around 12 percent this year, cutting its sales growth target to 2-4 percent at constant exchange rates. The company reiterated all financial goals on Wednesday.