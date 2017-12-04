FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carvana raises cash without scrutiny
Sections
Featured
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
Technology
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
Sport
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
The battle against Islamic State
wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IPOs - Americas
December 4, 2017 / 7:59 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Carvana raises cash without scrutiny

Stephen Lacey

4 Min Read

Dec 4 (IFR) - Fast-growing used car retailer Carvana raised US$100m through the private sale of convertible preferred securities on Monday, a deal that allowed the listed company to avert public scrutiny.

The sale - which clearly cheered the markets, sending Carvana’s shares up nearly 11% to US$19.84 - came after the company went public in April with 15m shares at US$15 each.

Some 10.3m of the shares floated on the IPO are on loan to short-sellers, however. A regular follow-on offering would have required an SEC filing and a two-day viewing period.

“No stock-borrow - it would have been hard to do a regular-way public (convertible bond),” said one banker close to the situation.

“It’s one of those things that makes sense in a private context.”

The convertible bond was sold under section 4(a)(2) exemption of registration requirements, similar to Rule 144 but placing more responsibility on buyers.

Dundon Capital Partners, the private-equity firm headed by former Santander Consumer USA chief executive Tom Dundon, was the sole purchaser.

Citigroup and Wells Fargo advised Carvana.

The convertible preferred carries a 5.5% dividend and is convertible at a 10% premium, the minimum threshold required to make it distinct from the underlying common shares.

The CB is eligible to convert at US$19.69 – expensive, given a break-even period of just 1.8 years, but highlighting the benefit of eliminating market risks.

Carvana can force conversion after one year, but only if its shares are trading above US$29.54, a 150% premium to the base conversion price.

THE HIGH ROAD

Carvana has repeatedly defied the market’s expectations since going public.

Growth has been faster than planned - it recently opened its 40th location.

That expansion is causing operating losses to mount, and Carvana is now guiding toward negative adjusted Ebitda this year of 16.4%–17%, from 14%–16% ahead of the Q3 earnings November 7.

In the third quarter, it reported negative US$35.8m of adjusted Ebitda on revenue of US$225.4m, a minus 15.9% margin and up from negative US$33.4m and US$209.4m, respectively, in the second quarter.

“This is effectively an equity raise at a much more attractive level than feared by some, and well above the company’s $15 IPO price earlier this year,” said Wedbush analyst Seth Basham in a note to clients, noting that the raise “likely is leading to short covering”.

“The fresh capital removes a key growth constraint but does not likely give the company a pass in the minds of investors to show much less progress on the path to profitability,” said Basham, who increased his price target from $14 to $19 but maintained a neutral rating.

The sizable cash burn has drawn the ire of short-sellers – on Basham’s estimates (and consensus), Carvana is not expected to post break-even Ebitda until the first quarter of 2019.

Carvana finished the third quarter with US$103.5m of unrestricted cash, down from US$144.4m at the end of the second quarter.

Since then, however, it inked an increase to its auto finance receivables facility by US$1.4bn to US$2bn and entered into a sale-leaseback on auto vending machines of up to US$75m.

“From my perspective they are more likely to break even with this (financing) and the other forms of financing they have in place,” Basham told IFR.

“They are creating a frictionless environment for consumers to purchase cars. They offer a lot of the same elements as CarMax but without salespeople.”

Carvana allows customers to buy cars online, finance the purchase online and receive delivery or pickup from vending machine-like towers. (Reporting by Stephen Lacey; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.