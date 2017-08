June 22 (Reuters) - Carver Bancorp Inc, the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, named John Fitzpatrick as its first senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Fitzpatrick, who would be based in Harlem, New York, was previously the director of operations at Sterling National Bank and will report to Chief Executive Michael Pugh. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)