FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caterpillar posts 25 pct jump in revenue; raises forecast
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 24, 2017 / 11:48 AM / Updated a day ago

Caterpillar posts 25 pct jump in revenue; raises forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc, the world’s biggest construction and mining equipment maker, reported a 25 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by soaring demand for its construction equipment.

The company also raised its 2017 revenue forecast for a third time this year.

Profit attributable to common stockholders rose to $1.06 billion, or $1.77 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $283 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs, Caterpillar earned $1.95 per share, compared with 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales and revenue rose to $11.41 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.