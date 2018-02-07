Cboe Global Markets Inc expected to post earnings of 88 cents a share - summary

Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* Cboe Global Markets Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results.

* The Chicago, Illinois-based company is expected to report a 63.7 percent increase in revenue to $267.214 million from $163.24 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 12 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* The analyst mean estimate for Cboe Global Markets Inc is for earnings of 88 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 63 cents per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 “strong buy” or “buy,” 10 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

* The Starmine predicted earnings surprise, the difference between Wall Street’s mean estimate and Starmine’s estimate of its highest rated analysts, is negative for Cboe Glo Markets at 0.16 percent; predicted revenue surprise is negative at 0.12 percent.

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* Cboe Global Markets Inc belongs to the NASDAQ Composite Index. This summary was generated 01:30 p.m. GMT.