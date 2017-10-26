FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Construction Bank Q3 profit up 4.1 pct
#Banking and Financial News
October 26, 2017 / 11:12 AM / a day ago

China Construction Bank Q3 profit up 4.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp , the country’s second-biggest lender by assets, said on Thursday third-quarter net profit rose 4.1 percent, below analysts’ estimates.

Net profit rose to 62.9 billion yuan ($9.49 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 from 60.4 billion yuan a year earlier.

That was slower growth than the 6.1 percent advance forecast on average by three analysts polled by Reuters.

CCB’s non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.50 percent at the end of the quarter from 1.51 percent at the end of June.

Its net interest margin was 2.16 percent at end-September, up from 2.14 percent three months earlier.

$1 = 6.6311 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
