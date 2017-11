WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s biggest shoe retailer, Poland’s CCC expects its core earnings EBITDA to rise to over 650 million zlotys ($179.85 million) in 2018 from 550 million planned for this year, it said in a presentation on Tuesday.

The company also sees its investment at 150 million zlotys in each 2017 and 2018. ($1 = 3.6141 zlotys) (Reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Lidia Kelly)