CDPQ's Ivanhoe Cambridge names Chanakya Chakravarti as managing director of India ops
November 6, 2017 / 1:26 PM / in 17 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real estate investment arm of Canada’s second-biggest public pension fund, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), said on Monday it appointed Chanakya Chakravarti to head its Indian operations.

Chakravarti’s role as managing director, India, Growth Markets will focus mainly on implementing investment and asset management strategies in India. His role will take effect from Jan. 8, Ivanhoe said in a statement.

Chakravarti joins Ivanhoe from JPMorgan Chase & Co where he previously worked as managing director of global alternatives, Real Estate Asia. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

