India's Central Depository Services shares surge 80 pct on mkt debut

MUMBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd surged as much as 80 percent in their trading debut on Friday, after raising 5.2 billion rupees ($80.43 million) in India's most heavily over-subscribed initial public offering this year.

The shares were up 71 percent at 255.20 rupees by 0440 GMT on the National Stock Exchange, compared with their IPO price of 149 rupees.

The IPO was subscribed almost 170 times, the biggest demand for a new share offering this year. ($1 = 64.6500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)