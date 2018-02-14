FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 9:27 AM / 2 days ago

Ceconomy seeks deal with heirs of Media Markt founder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Ceconomy , Europe’s biggest consumer electronics group, is making a big push to try to resolve a long-running dispute with a major shareholder, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the annual general meeting, CEO Pieter Haas said it was the interest of both parties to try to find a solution with Convergenta, the holding company of late German billionaire Erich Kellerhals, co-founder of Media Markt.

Kellerhals, who died in December, held a stake of just over 21 percent in Media-Saturn, and had been at odds with Ceconomy over the management of the business, most notably its move into the online market as well as its split last year from retail conglomerate Metro. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

