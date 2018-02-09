Ceconomy aims to cut 30 mln euros of administrative costs

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy said it aimed to cut costs in its country units and its holding by 30 million euros ($36.8 million), it said on Friday.

The group, which runs Media Markt stores and split from German retail conglomerate Metro in July, also published full first-quarter results, having reported a 16 percent drop in operating profit last month due to price reductions around Black Friday and costs to set up its holding company.