FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ceconomy quarterly sales helped by new product launches
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 25, 2017 / 5:10 AM / Updated a day ago

Ceconomy quarterly sales helped by new product launches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy reported strong sales growth in its fiscal fourth quarter on Wednesday, helped by new product launches and investment in selected markets.

Ceconomy, which split from retail group Metro in July, reported quarterly sales rose 4.6 percent to 5.3 billion euros ($6.23 billion), above average analyst forecasts for 5.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.

It also reiterated that it expects full-year earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) before special items to be slightly higher than last year’s 466 million euros. It reports full 2016/17 results on Dec. 19. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.