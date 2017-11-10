FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China CEFC, Rosneft plan petchem complex in Hainan -media
November 10, 2017 / 8:18 AM / Updated a day ago

China CEFC, Rosneft plan petchem complex in Hainan -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Private conglomerate CEFC China Energy agreed on Friday with Russia’s Rosneft to build a petrochemical complex in South China using liquefied petroleum gas and condensate to make petrochemicals, according to a Chinese media report.

The complex will be built in Yangpu, a port in China’s southernmost island province of Hainan, China Business Network reported, citing a CEFC executive.

The report did not provide any financial details of the deal or specify if this is a binding agreement.

A CEFC spokesman could not immediately confirm or comment.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
