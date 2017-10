Russia's VTB may issue 5 bln euro loan to CEFC for Rosneft stake

MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s VTB Bank may provide a loan of 5 billion euros ($5.88 billion) to CEFC China Energy for its purchase of a stake in Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft, VTB CEO Andrey Kostin told reporters on Tuesday.

A banking source familiar with the talks told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that CEFC China Energy could raise around $5 billion from VTB for the Rosneft stake acquisition.