Israel's Cellcom Q2 profit up, revenue slips

JERUSALEM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Cellcom , Israel’s largest mobile operator, reported slightly higher second quarter, as lower expenses and taxes more than offset a drop in revenue stemming from fierce competition.

Cellcom said it earned 45 million shekels ($12 million) in the quarter, up from 44 million a year earlier. Revenue slipped 6.5 percent to 962 million shekels, with the company attributing it in part to price erosion from new competition.

The company was forecast to earn 40 million shekels on revenue of 995 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Israel’s mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with the entry of a host of new operators, sparking a price war that led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit for Cellcom and other incumbents.

Cellcom in 2015 launched a lower-cost Internet-based TV service that it says has garnered 137,000 subscribers to date. It also has 189,000 customers for its internet services.

Cellcom’s mobile subscriber base slipped 1.2 percent to 2.779 million in the first quarter. A network sharing deal with smaller rival Golan Telecom worth 2 billion shekels over 10 years also took effect in the period.

The company said its board once again decided not to declare a cash dividend for the second quarter given the intensified competition and in order to strengthen its balance sheet.

Cellcom was slated to issue its results later this week but following a filing error to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission it published the report on Saturday.