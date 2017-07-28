UPDATE 1-Celltrion Healthcare jumps in debut to be No.2 firm on S.Korea junior bourse

* Shares surge 17 pct in first day of trade

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's Celltrion Healthcare Co Ltd, the marketing affiliate of drugmaker Celltrion Inc, surged in its debut on Friday, becoming the No. 2 firm on the junior Kosdaq market.

Investors are betting on strong growth for Celltrion Inc which makes biosimilars - copies of biotech drugs - in South Korea, the United States and Europe, and in turn robust profits for Celltrion Healthcare.

Celltrion Healthcare's shares soared 16.7 percent from its IPO price to 47,850 won in morning trade, giving it a market value of 6.5 trillion won ($5.8 billion).

That puts it only behind Celltrion Inc on the junior Kosdaq.

Celltrion Healthcare's IPO priced at the top end of its indicative range of 32,500 won to 41,000 won per share, raising 1 trillion won ($896 million).

Han Byung-hwa, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities, said he expects Celltrion Healthcare's operating profit to grow by an average 49 percent annually between 2017 and 2020.

Celltrion Inc is leading a pharmaceuticals drive by South Korean firms, which aim to adapt the manufacturing skills that made the country a force in microchips and smartphones to the complex world of biotech drugs.

It was behind the first cut-price copy of Roche's blockbuster biotech cancer drug Rituxan and anticipates rapid sales growth in Europe as healthcare providers embrace the cheaper medicine. ($1 = 1,118.3000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Dahee Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)