Cemex says Mexico quakes rebuild will require 500,000 tonnes of cement
October 26, 2017 / 3:02 PM / Updated a day ago

Cemex says Mexico quakes rebuild will require 500,000 tonnes of cement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex said on Thursday that reconstruction efforts from two major earthquakes that hit Mexico last month will likely require 500,000 tonnes of cement over the next 12 to 18 months.

The quakes, which together killed more than 470 people, collapsed dozens of buildings and damaged more than 180,000 homes across the country.

Shares in Cemex, which reported better-than-expected third quarter profit on Thursday, were up 1.74 percent at 15.79 pesos per share in trading Thursday morning. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres)

