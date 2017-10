SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian power firm Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA extended by one month on Monday the period for potential investors to access information regarding Rio’s power utility Light SA.

Cemig, as the company is known, is looking to sell its controlling stake in Light as a way to raise cash and cut debt. The company said Light dataroom will remain open until October 30. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Diane Craft)