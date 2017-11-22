FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cemig hires broker to sell $218 mln worth of units in Taesa
Sections
Featured
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
Sport
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
Nuclear strategists call for bold move - scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Report
U.S.
Nuclear strategists call for bold move - scrap ICBM arsenal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 22, 2017 / 10:04 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Cemig hires broker to sell $218 mln worth of units in Taesa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s electric utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais said on Wednesday it hired broker Itaú Corretora de Valores to sell 34 million units issued by power transmission company Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA (Taesa), according to a securities filing.

Cemig said the auction of the units of Taesa, as the company is known, would take place next Friday at the São Paulo Stock Exchange. The units being sold are not part of the Taesa’s shareholders’ agreement, it added.

Based on the closing price of Taesa’s units, the sale would be worth 702.1 million reais ($218 million). ($1 = 3.2242 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.