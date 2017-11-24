BRIEF-Thai Central Patanna targets 20 pct profit growth next year

BANGKOK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Central Pattana Pcl says

* Targets 20 percent profit growth next year versus 6 percent growth expected this year

* Plans investment of 17 billion to 18 billion baht ($550.96 million) to build, renovate and develop department stores and condominium business

* Will realise revenue of 2.8 billion baht next year from 3 projects

* Targets space rental of 93-94 percent and 3-4 percent same-store sales growth in 2018

* Plans to open 2-3 new stores in Phuket, Malaysia and other locations by end of 2018 ($1 = 32.6700 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan, Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng)