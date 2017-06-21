Centrica sells its two biggest UK gas plants to EPH

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica, has agreed to sell its two biggest gas-fired power plants to a subsidiary of Czech energy company EPH for 318 million pounds ($401 million), the company said on Wednesday.

Centrica said the sale of its Langage and South Humber Bank power plants, which have a combined capacity of 2.3 gigawatts (GW), is part of its strategy to reduce its focus on large-scale power generation.

EPH already owns two power plants in Britain and has also boughts assets in Italy. ($1 = 0.7922 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Goodman)