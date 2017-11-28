FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MEDIA-Centrica open to sell stake in UK nuclear plants - The Times
November 27, 2017 / 3:52 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

CORRECTED-MEDIA-Centrica open to sell stake in UK nuclear plants - The Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to make clear Centrica owns a 20 pct stake in EDF Energy Nuclear Generation, not in EDF Energy)

** The Times reports that UK utility Centrica’s CEO says he is open to offers for Centrica’s 20 percent stake in eight UK nuclear power stations.

** “If someone came along and said, ‘We are really interested in it [the nuclear stake],’ we would consider it,” The Times reports chief executive Iain Conn as saying.

** Conn already said in June he would consider divesting Centrica’s stake in the UK nuclear plants if he received the right offer.

** Centrica owns a 20 percent stake in EDF Energy Nuclear Generation, the UK’s largest electricity generator with eight nuclear power stations in the UK. In 2013 Centrica pulled out of a project to build new nuclear power stations in Britain with EDF.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Laurence Frost

