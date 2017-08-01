Centrica on track to meet 2017 group targets after cuts net debt

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British energy supplier Centrica is on track to achieve its group targets for the year after cutting net debt by 22 percent, it said in its interim results on Tuesday.

Centrica's net debt stands at 2.9 billion pounds ($3.83 billion) and it said it expects to stay in its target range of 2.5-3 billion pounds by the end of the year.

Its chief executive has previously said the company would consider raising its dividend at that level.

Centrica said its interim dividend is 3.6 pence, 30 percent of its full-year dividend last year.

The group said it will raise electricity prices by 12.5 percent from Sept. 15 on its British Gas standard tariff but hold gas prices at current levels.