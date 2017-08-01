FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Centrica on track to meet 2017 group targets after cuts net debt
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
August 1, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 6 days ago

Centrica on track to meet 2017 group targets after cuts net debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British energy supplier Centrica is on track to achieve its group targets for the year after cutting net debt by 22 percent, it said in its interim results on Tuesday.

Centrica's net debt stands at 2.9 billion pounds ($3.83 billion) and it said it expects to stay in its target range of 2.5-3 billion pounds by the end of the year.

Its chief executive has previously said the company would consider raising its dividend at that level.

Centrica said its interim dividend is 3.6 pence, 30 percent of its full-year dividend last year.

The group said it will raise electricity prices by 12.5 percent from Sept. 15 on its British Gas standard tariff but hold gas prices at current levels.

$1 = 0.7572 pounds Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.