LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Centrica is aiming to produce a total of 56 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from its Rough site in 2018, a company spokesman said on Monday. ** Centrica to apply to Britain's Oil and Gas Authority this week for permission to produce the gas ** A link to Centrica's indicative production curve for 2018 can be found here: here

