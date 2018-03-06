FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 6:20 PM / a day ago

CERAWEEK-Mexico's Pemex eyeing partners for two Gulf oilfields -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex is considering offering partnerships in two heavy crude oilfields in the Gulf’s shallow waters, Pemex chief Carlos Trevino said on Tuesday.

The “farmouts,” which would help Pemex to increase output and exports of heavy oil, would be offered in the medium term, after the company finds partners for its flagship Ayin-Batsil and Nobilis-Maximino projects in the Gulf, Trevino said in a press conference. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga Editing by Paul Simao)

