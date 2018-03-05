CERAWEEK-Mexico's Pemex to look for partners for deepwater blocks it won in auction -CEO

HOUSTON, March 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex plans to reach out to existing partners to form new joint ventures for two deepwater blocks it won in a January auction, the company’s chief executive officer told Reuters on Monday.

The company will start talks with oil companies, including the United States’ Chevron Corp, Japan’s Inpex Corp and Australia’s BHP Billiton Ltd, which are its partners in other oil and gas projects, Carlos Trevino said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by IHSMarkit energy conference.

Pemex also expects to find companies to invest in its Nobilis-Maximino and Ayin-Batsil projects in Mexico’s Gulf under more flexible terms, after failing to land partners for those developments last year. The company also will offer this year eight onshore projects, including 29 oil blocks for partnerships in an auction that will be decided in September-October. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)