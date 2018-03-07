RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. Energy Sec Rick Perry says unsure if Trump's views on tariffs are final

(Repeats story to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

HOUSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Wednesday that he is “not sure” President Trump has finished making up his mind on levying tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The President wants to protect American workers against countries that engage in unfair trade practices, Perry said, in remarks on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference. He added: “I’m not sure he has made up his mind” on the tariffs.

The proposal has been criticized by Republicans and U.S. trade allies since the president first tweeted his plan last week. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)