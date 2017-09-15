Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs rise -CFTC

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week following a poor $20 billion auction of 10-year Treasury note, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 251,679 contracts on Sept. 12, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 221,806 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 12 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 285,846 244,874 Short 388,652 416,476 Net -102,806 -171,602 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 580,981 599,887 Short 701,141 676,427 Net -120,160 -76,540 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 883,680 890,781 Short 632,001 668,975 Net 251,679 221,806 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 195,887 194,025 Short 145,391 141,744 Net 50,496 52,281 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 61,444 72,240 Short 149,504 170,686 Net -88,060 -98,446 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 1,045,365 1,041,741 Short 2,528,568 2,607,404 Net -1,483,203 -1,565,663 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 50,942 40,245 Short 248,343 284,173 Net -197,401 -243,928 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)