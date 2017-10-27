Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs rise -CFTC

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose from six-month lows earlier this week even as yields were rising with stronger stock prices, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 153,597 contracts on Oct. 24, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 106,291 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 24 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 249,530 276,978 Short 545,278 589,431 Net -295,748 -312,453 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 420,919 355,004 Short 806,878 800,583 Net -385,959 -445,579 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 870,062 774,341 Short 716,465 668,050 Net 153,597 106,291 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 178,761 184,195 Short 140,063 133,220 Net 38,698 50,975 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 48,118 61,277 Short 148,729 153,454 Net -100,611 -92,177 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 24 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 964,362 948,024 Short 3,133,570 3,170,922 Net -2,169,208 -2,222,898 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 24 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 125,979 105,199 Short 160,125 166,795 Net -34,146 -61,596 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)