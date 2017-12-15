Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs rise -CFTC

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week ahead of the Federal Reserve's expected decision to raise interest rates, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 44,741 contracts on Dec. 12, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 14,345 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 12 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 407,705 383,346 Short 578,145 572,474 Net -170,440 -189,128 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 563,573 544,010 Short 888,570 915,498 Net -324,997 -371,488 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 791,302 725,954 Short 746,561 711,609 Net 44,741 14,345 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 207,452 188,843 Short 106,542 114,301 Net 100,910 74,542 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 54,091 55,348 Short 160,617 156,940 Net -106,526 -101,592 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 976,681 950,915 Short 3,438,917 3,382,060 Net -2,462,236 -2,431,145 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 106,008 90,867 Short 192,788 183,268 Net -86,780 -92,401 (Reporting by Richard Leong)