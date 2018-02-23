Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts lowest in a month -CFTC

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week to their lowest level in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 214,480 contracts on Feb. 20, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 296,935 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 20 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 395,533 411,175 Short 552,485 545,161 Net -156,952 -133,986 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 636,080 628,595 Short 1,063,663 981,102 Net -427,583 -352,507 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 681,539 658,659 Short 896,019 955,594 Net -214,480 -296,935 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 174,434 160,245 Short 157,043 156,396 Net 17,391 3,849 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 47,382 45,143 Short 208,420 209,662 Net -161,038 -164,519 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 20 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 911,935 954,880 Short 4,562,507 4,359,865 Net -3,650,572 -3,404,985 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 20 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 299,285 263,239 Short 318,530 342,999 Net -19,245 -79,760 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)