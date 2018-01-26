Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts rise -CFTC

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week as the benchmark note's yield reached its highest level in 3-1/2 years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 117,877 contracts on Jan. 23, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 89,259 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 23 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 415,984 413,792 Short 717,070 704,434 Net -301,086 -290,642 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 612,262 562,812 Short 1,047,269 1,049,072 Net -435,007 -486,260 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 680,153 650,652 Short 798,030 739,911 Net -117,877 -89,259 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 204,496 193,344 Short 148,765 126,243 Net 55,731 67,101 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 47,180 54,978 Short 186,427 178,893 Net -139,247 -123,915 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 23 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 729,675 787,709 Short 3,569,594 3,459,896 Net -2,839,919 -2,672,187 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 23 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 181,408 163,640 Short 188,936 172,969 Net -7,528 -9,329 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)