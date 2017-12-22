Speculators turn net short in U.S. 10-year T-notes -CFTC

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Speculators held more bearish bets in U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures than bullish ones earlier this week, marking the first time this has happened since mid-April, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 44,230 contracts on Dec. 19, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 44,741 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 19 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 404,609 407,705 Short 583,237 578,145 Net -178,628 -170,440 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 568,836 563,573 Short 946,783 888,570 Net -377,947 -324,997 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 685,295 791,302 Short 729,525 746,561 Net -44,230 44,741 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 202,900 207,452 Short 98,553 106,542 Net 104,347 100,910 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 59,806 54,091 Short 166,179 160,617 Net -106,373 -106,526 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 19 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 957,890 976,681 Short 3,380,920 3,438,917 Net -2,423,030 -2,462,236 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 19 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 116,921 106,008 Short 191,891 192,788 Net -74,970 -86,780 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)