UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs at one-month low -CFTC

* Spec 2-year, 5-year T-note net shorts most since late July * Speculators pare T-bond net longs to lowest since mid-May (Adds background, details on latest data) Oct 6 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell this week to the lowest in a month on upbeat economic data, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Encouraging data on domestic factory and services activity in spite of disruption of hurricanes Harvey and Irma led some traders to increase their bets on a possible interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve in December. This view likely resulted in speculators reducing their bullish bets on longer-dated bonds or raising bearish positions on interest rates. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 232,156 contracts on Oct. 3, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the lowest level of net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes since 221,806 contracts on Sept. 5. A week earlier, speculators held 256,626 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Prices on spot 10-year T-notes fell to their lowest since July 11 following a September jobs report that showed surprisingly strong wage growth and the jobless rate hitting its lowest in over 16 years. They pared much of their losses on safe-haven buying in the aftermath of a RIA news agency report, citing a Russian lawmaker, that North Korea is preparing to test a long-range missile. Speculative net shorts in two-year Treasury futures and five-year T-notes grew to 226,840 contracts and 283,799 contracts on Tuesday, respectively. They were the most net shorts for those contracts since July 25. Speculators scaled back their net longs in T-bonds to 14,771 on Tuesday, the lowest since May 16. Speculative Eurodollar net shorts grew to 1.809 million contracts, the highest since June 18. The following data show the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Oct. 3, 2017 Prior week week Long 226,421 281,175 Short 453,261 464,072 Net -226,840 -182,897 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Oct. 3, 2017 Prior week week Long 396,625 425,387 Short 680,424 653,661 Net -283,799 -228,274 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Oct. 3, 2017 Prior week week Long 866,991 893,344 Short 634,835 636,718 Net 232,156 256,626 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Oct. 3, 2017 Prior week week Long 161,896 183,498 Short 147,125 130,588 Net 14,771 52,910 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Oct. 3, 2017 Prior week week Long 64,509 54,836 Short 148,347 153,564 Net -83,838 -98,728 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Oct. 3, 2017 Prior week week Long 897,584 877,915 Short 2,706,852 2,572,191 Net -1,809,268 -1,694,276 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) Oct. 3, 2017 Prior week week Long 52,493 81,312 Short 198,013 222,590 Net -145,520 -141,278 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by G Crosse and James Dalgleish)