UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs rise -CFTC

* Spec net shorts in 2- , 5-year T-notes fall from record highs * Five-, 10-year Treasury yields hit seven-month peaks (Adds background, details on latest data) Oct 27 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose from six-month lows earlier this week even as yields were rising with stronger stock prices, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a seven-month high on Wednesday on stronger-than-forecast durable goods and new home sales data and speculation U.S. President Donald Trump may pick a Federal Reserve head who favors a faster pace of interest rate increases than current Chair Janet Yellen. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 153,597 contracts on Oct. 24, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 106,291 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in two-year and five-year Treasury futures retreated from record highs earlier this week. Two-year Treasury yields hit a near nine-year peak at 1.639 percent on Friday on surprisingly strong data on U.S. third-quarter economic growth. They ended the day lower on safe-haven buying tied to worries about Catalonia's persistence to split from Spain and reports that Trump leans to nominate Fed Governor Jerome Powell for the central bank's top post. Five-year yields reached a seven-month high of 2.093 percent on Friday before reversing to 2.035 percent, down more than 3 basis points on the day. Ten-year yields finished at 2.419 percent, down 3.5 basis points from late on Thursday. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 24 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 249,530 276,978 Short 545,278 589,431 Net -295,748 -312,453 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 420,919 355,004 Short 806,878 800,583 Net -385,959 -445,579 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 870,062 774,341 Short 716,465 668,050 Net 153,597 106,291 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 178,761 184,195 Short 140,063 133,220 Net 38,698 50,975 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 48,118 61,277 Short 148,729 153,454 Net -100,611 -92,177 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 24 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 964,362 948,024 Short 3,133,570 3,170,922 Net -2,169,208 -2,222,898 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 24 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 125,979 105,199 Short 160,125 166,795 Net -34,146 -61,596 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)