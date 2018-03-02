UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit 1-year peak -CFTC

(Adds details, background) NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to a one-year high earlier this week as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's upbeat remarks on the economy raised bets on a faster pace of interest rate hikes, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 342,889 contracts on Feb. 27, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 214,480 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. On Tuesday, Powell told the U.S. House Financial Services Committee the economy has strengthened since December and he is confident that inflation will rise. His remarks raised bets the Fed may raise rates four times in 2018, one more than what policy-makers projected in December. In response, traders sold shorter-dated Treasuries heavily, propelling the two-year yield to a nine-year peak and flattening the yield curve. The speculative net short in Eurodollar futures reached a record peak at 3.19 million contracts on Feb. 27, reflecting traders' view the U.S. central bank is open to hiking rates faster if the economy picks up steam due to last year's tax cuts and a stronger global backdrop. Meanwhile, concerns about a faster pace of rate increases sparked a sell-off on Wall Street on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, Powell, in his return to Congress for the second part of his semi-annual testimony on the economy as Fed chief, told the Senate Banking Committee he did not see evidence the economy is overheating. This provided some relief to the stock market and revived some appetite for shorter-dated Treasuries. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 27 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 314,522 395,533 Short 419,469 552,485 Net -104,947 -156,952 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 510,479 636,080 Short 962,356 1,063,663 Net -451,877 -427,583 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 542,104 681,539 Short 884,993 896,019 Net -342,889 -214,480 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 166,546 174,434 Short 139,062 157,043 Net 27,484 17,391 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 52,516 47,382 Short 211,068 208,420 Net -158,552 -161,038 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 27 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 961,675 911,935 Short 4,876,025 4,562,507 Net -3,914,350 -3,650,572 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 27 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 316,431 299,285 Short 302,022 318,530 Net 14,409 -19,245 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)