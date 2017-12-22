UPDATE 1-Speculators turn net short in U.S. 10-year T-notes -CFTC

* U.S. longer-dated yields jump as tax overhaul becomes law * Speculative net longs in 30-year T-bonds hit record high (Adds background on latest data) Dec 22 (Reuters) - Speculators held more bearish bets in U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures than bullish ones earlier this week, marking the first time this has happened since mid-April, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 44,230 contracts on Dec. 19, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 44,741 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. The shift in 10-year T-note positioning coincided with a steepening of the yield curve this week as traders exited their curve flattener holdings by selling long-dated Treasuries and buying short-dated issues. Congressional approval of the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years this week was seen as the catalyst of the curve steepening move, traders and analysts said. The Republican tax plan, which President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday, could boost the economy, according to some forecasts, while adding roughly $1.5 trillion to the national debt in 10 years. The outlook for higher growth and debt has made holding longer-dated bonds less appealing. In the cash market, 10-year Treasury yield reached a nine-month peak at 2.504 percent on Thursday. Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in two-year T-notes grew modestly to 178,628 contracts on Tuesday, while speculative net longs in 30-year T-bonds reached a record high of 104,347 contracts. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 19 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 404,609 407,705 Short 583,237 578,145 Net -178,628 -170,440 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 568,836 563,573 Short 946,783 888,570 Net -377,947 -324,997 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 685,295 791,302 Short 729,525 746,561 Net -44,230 44,741 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 202,900 207,452 Short 98,553 106,542 Net 104,347 100,910 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 59,806 54,091 Short 166,179 160,617 Net -106,373 -106,526 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 19 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 957,890 976,681 Short 3,380,920 3,438,917 Net -2,423,030 -2,462,236 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 19 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 116,921 106,008 Short 191,891 192,788 Net -74,970 -86,780 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and Tom Brown)