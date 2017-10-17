FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Capital rules "exacerbating" clearing house risks - CFTC commissioner
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 17, 2017 / 1:52 PM / 4 days ago

Capital rules "exacerbating" clearing house risks - CFTC commissioner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank capital rules are helping to concentrate more and more risk inside the clearing system, increasing systemic risk, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Brian Quintenz said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the Republican Commissioner warned that bank capital rules have had the perverse effect of making it too expensive for banks to provide clearing services, leading many to pull out of the business.

This has resulted in more and more derivatives trades being concentrated among fewer clearing house member firms.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.