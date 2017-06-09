FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
U.S. dollar net longs rise in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2017 / 7:58 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. dollar net longs rise in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - Net long positions on the U.S. dollar increased in the latest week after two straight weeks of declines, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $8.00 billion in the week ended June 6, from $7.53 billion the previous week.

Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to the highest since May 2011, CFTC data showed.

Sterling net shorts rose to 36,716 contracts, the most in four weeks, data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Diane Craft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.