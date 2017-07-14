Speculators up net long U.S. dollar bets first time in three weeks -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Speculators this week raised net long bets on the U.S. dollar for the first time in three weeks, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $285.2 million in the week ended July 11, from a net long position of $135 million the previous week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Japanese yen net shorts, meanwhile, grew to their largest since mid-March, with 112,125 contracts, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Diane Craft)