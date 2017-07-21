Speculators' bets on U.S. dollar swings to net short -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Speculators' bets on the U.S. dollar swung to a net short for the first time in more than a year, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net short position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $1.91 billion, in the week ended July 18.

That compares with a net long position of $62.5 million, the previous week, and is the most short since mid-May 2016.

Japanese yen net shorts, meanwhile, grew to their largest since January 2014, with 126,919 contracts, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Diane Craft)