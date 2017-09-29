Speculators boost U.S. dollar net short bets to largest in five years-CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short bets on the U.S. dollar rose to their largest since late September 2012, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net short position was $17.36 billion in the week to Sept 29, up from net shorts of $13.19 billion the previous week.

The dollar’s net positioning was derived from net futures contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft)